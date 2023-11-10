Freehold Royalties Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:FRU traded up C$0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.62. The stock had a trading volume of 37,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,537. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.02. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of C$12.91 and a 52 week high of C$17.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.78.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

