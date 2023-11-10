Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $32.83

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.83 and last traded at $32.99, with a volume of 1165058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on FCX. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

