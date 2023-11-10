FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FREY. TD Cowen lowered shares of FREYR Battery from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

Shares of FREY opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $289.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.94. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $15.80.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 653.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

