Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Shares Down 23.7%

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 23.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$8.34 and last traded at C$8.60. Approximately 141,811 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 103% from the average daily volume of 69,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.27.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FEC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Frontera Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.60. The firm has a market cap of C$745.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.40, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.99.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$389.37 million during the quarter. Frontera Energy had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 14.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Frontera Energy Co. will post 2.7091346 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America and Canada. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 32 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

