FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 432,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 658,073 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.69.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.

Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities

About FS Credit Opportunities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCO. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.