FS Credit Opportunities (NYSE:FSCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 432,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 658,073 shares.The stock last traded at $5.76 and had previously closed at $5.69.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.38.
FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.057 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.88%.
Institutional Trading of FS Credit Opportunities
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FS Credit Opportunities
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Carvana: shifting gears toward a potential breakout
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Will Eli Lilly’s Zepbound be the next big weight-loss drug?
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Interest rates propel insurers’ earnings to new highs
Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.