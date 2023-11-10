FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Position Decreased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

FAUG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $521.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.85.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.