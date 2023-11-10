Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at JMP Securities

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

FLL opened at $4.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.12). Full House Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.30% and a negative net margin of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $59.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million.

In related news, Director Eric J. Green purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 146,872 shares in the company, valued at $672,673.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Green bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,673.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Caracciolo sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $25,209.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $127,475. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Full House Resorts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 52,929 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Full House Resorts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,050,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; Grand Lodge Casino in Incline Village, Nevada; and American Place / The Temporary in Waukegan, Illinois.

