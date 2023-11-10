FY2023 Earnings Estimate for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Issued By DA Davidson

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of AAON in a report released on Wednesday, November 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AAON’s FY2024 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get AAON alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $311.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.63 million. AAON had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AAON

AAON Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAON opened at $57.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 0.84. AAON has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.03.

AAON Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AAON

In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gordon Douglas Wichman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,613.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Teis sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total value of $138,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,684 shares in the company, valued at $900,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in AAON by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 88,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in AAON by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in AAON by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 19,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AAON by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AAON

(Get Free Report)

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.