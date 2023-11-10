FY2023 Earnings Estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) – Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.91) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.85). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CymaBay Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jonestrading boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

CBAY stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.19. The company has a quick ratio of 12.52, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,842,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,919 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 112.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,555,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $59,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,017 shares of company stock worth $3,101,198 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

