FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Issued By HC Wainwright

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) – HC Wainwright reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Esperion Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.20) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.86). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Esperion Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.92) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

ESPR stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.30. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $8.87.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 112,894 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 22,584 shares during the period. 69.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

