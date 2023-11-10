FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Issued By Zacks Research

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report released on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now expects that the information services provider will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.29. The consensus estimate for Alphabet’s current full-year earnings is $5.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.23 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.91.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $130.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.17.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $627,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,376 shares of company stock worth $23,398,783. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alphabet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

