FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.86. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

HST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. HSBC assumed coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of HST stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 5.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,496,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,181,000 after purchasing an additional 571,333 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,496,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 141,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,768 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,298,000 after purchasing an additional 239,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.