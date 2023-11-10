FY2023 Earnings Forecast for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ITOS)

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for iTeos Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.26) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.37). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for iTeos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($7.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($3.53) EPS.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Get Our Latest Report on ITOS

iTeos Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $9.40 on Friday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,804,058 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iTeos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.