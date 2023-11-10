FY2023 EPS Estimates for American Public Education, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Public Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.90) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. American Public Education had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $147.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.24 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $5.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.06. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $14.22. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Public Education

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 3,497.4% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 979,277 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 346.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 353,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 274,527 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth approximately $731,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Public Education by 159.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 99,164 shares during the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.