FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. Increased by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aquestive Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:AQST opened at $1.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 2.62. Aquestive Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQST. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,845 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

