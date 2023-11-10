FY2023 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Increased by Analyst

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Celsius in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.92 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

CELH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of CELH stock opened at $174.36 on Friday. Celsius has a 52-week low of $80.25 and a 52-week high of $206.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.12. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.08 and a beta of 1.85.

Shares of Celsius are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 15th. The 3-1 split was announced on Thursday, November 2nd. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, November 13th.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,725,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,435,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,091,000 after purchasing an additional 58,764 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,238,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,862,000 after purchasing an additional 43,419 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 1st quarter valued at $93,034,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,331,000 after purchasing an additional 540,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Toby David sold 54,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.28, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,680,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,344,056,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 508,632 shares of company stock worth $89,516,087 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

