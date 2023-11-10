FY2023 EPS Estimates for Corning Incorporated Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Corning in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.07. Corning has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 563.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 173.6% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 164.71%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

