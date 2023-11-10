FY2023 EPS Estimates for Enovix Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enovix in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.25) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Enovix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.33) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Enovix’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ENVX. TD Cowen lowered Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 11.05 and a current ratio of 11.07. Enovix has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Enovix by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enovix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Enovix by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Company Profile

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

