FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.05. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.99 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,381,000 after purchasing an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $789,119,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $684,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.08%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

