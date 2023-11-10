FY2023 EPS Estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Lifted by Brookline Capital Management

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Brookline Capital Management lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.46) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.77). The consensus estimate for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.69) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FUSN. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

FUSN stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.16, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.01. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,136.55% and a negative return on equity of 48.42%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUSN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

