FY2023 EPS Estimates for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Lowered by Analyst

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of GATX in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Pal now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.91. The consensus estimate for GATX’s current full-year earnings is $6.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GATX’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on GATX from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GATX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of GATX in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GATX from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on GATX from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

GATX Stock Performance

GATX stock opened at $106.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. GATX has a one year low of $97.21 and a one year high of $133.01.

Institutional Trading of GATX

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GATX by 95.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Sbragia sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.20, for a total value of $63,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,221.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.84%.

About GATX

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Further Reading

