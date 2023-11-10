FY2024 EPS Estimates for Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) Increased by Analyst

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Keyera in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.23. Keyera had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of C$1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. CIBC downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Keyera from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keyera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.13.

Keyera stock opened at C$32.09 on Friday. Keyera has a 52-week low of C$27.98 and a 52-week high of C$34.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$32.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.05%.

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

