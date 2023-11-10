GameStop (NYSE:GME) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.35

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 890434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GameStop in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.76.

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GameStop news, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $65,030.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,495.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng purchased 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $84,107.52. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $65,030.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 81,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,495.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,872 shares of company stock worth $260,835. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in GameStop by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the first quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in GameStop by 323.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in GameStop by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

