Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Acquired by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 65.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,075 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 6.8 %

NYSE:GNK opened at $13.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $582.24 million, a P/E ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $83.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 240.00%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.