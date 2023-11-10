GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.134 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

GeoPark has increased its dividend payment by an average of 116.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. GeoPark has a payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GeoPark to earn $3.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.8%.

GPRK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.38. The company had a trading volume of 27,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,047. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $540.48 million, a P/E ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.45. GeoPark has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

GeoPark ( NYSE:GPRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.15 million. GeoPark had a return on equity of 112.86% and a net margin of 17.39%. As a group, analysts predict that GeoPark will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. INCA Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 15.0% in the first quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 1,211,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after acquiring an additional 157,586 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GeoPark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 581,105 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,978,000 after purchasing an additional 217,993 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GeoPark by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 289,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in GeoPark by 64.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 75,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in GeoPark by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 168,149 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 48,418 shares during the period. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 target price on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut GeoPark from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on GeoPark in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeoPark in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Ecuador. GeoPark Limited has a strategic partnership with ONGC Videsh to jointly acquire, invest in, and create value from upstream oil and gas projects across Latin America.

