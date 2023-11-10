GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Price Target Cut to $35.00

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of GFL Environmental from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

NYSE:GFL opened at $28.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.40. GFL Environmental has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.36%.

Institutional Trading of GFL Environmental

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 164.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

(Get Free Report)

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.