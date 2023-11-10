Glassman Wealth Services Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 153,594,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,935,294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,025,724,000 after purchasing an additional 57,689,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,775,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $889,831,000 after purchasing an additional 863,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,251,409 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $645,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592,076 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

F has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

