Glassman Wealth Services Has $86,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,464,867,000 after acquiring an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,325,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,796,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,580,000 after buying an additional 892,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHE opened at $23.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

