Glassman Wealth Services Increases Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,346 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Blackstone were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% during the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% during the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lower Holdings L.P. Juno sold 2,598,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,411,551 shares of company stock valued at $200,784,548. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $96.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.07. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.72 and a twelve month high of $116.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

