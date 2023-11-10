Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of PH opened at $412.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $281.19 and a one year high of $428.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $378.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total transaction of $2,081,382.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

