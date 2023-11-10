Glassman Wealth Services Raises Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 321.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,315,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $556,244,000 after acquiring an additional 96,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after buying an additional 259,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael W. Michelson bought 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,967.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $105.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.37.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.