Glassman Wealth Services Sells 151 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glassman Wealth Services lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Price Performance

NYSE ETN opened at $218.38 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $150.86 and a 12-month high of $240.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $423,664.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $23,512,560 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.