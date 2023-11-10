Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,809,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,928 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 4.03% of Glatfelter worth $5,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glatfelter during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

In related news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,220,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Glatfelter news, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $487,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,715,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,094,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlson Capital L. P bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $384,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,365,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,220,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 996,000 shares of company stock worth $1,861,800. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GLT opened at $1.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Glatfelter Co. has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $4.87.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Fibers, Airlaid Materials, and Spunlace. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wraps, and other consumer product applications; composite laminates consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, home, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

