Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Glaukos from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glaukos currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.22.

NYSE GKOS opened at $62.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $40.45 and a 12 month high of $80.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.09.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.25 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 45,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $3,239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,785 shares in the company, valued at $3,943,424.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Glaukos in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 257.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Glaukos by 309.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Glaukos by 119.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,484 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 28.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

