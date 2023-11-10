Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.
Global Ports Stock Performance
Shares of GPH stock remained flat at GBX 250 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,555. The company has a market capitalization of £170.10 million, a P/E ratio of -757.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 78.20 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.63.
About Global Ports
