Global Ports (LON:GPH) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports.

Global Ports Stock Performance

Shares of GPH stock remained flat at GBX 250 ($3.09) on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,555. The company has a market capitalization of £170.10 million, a P/E ratio of -757.58, a P/E/G ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.71. Global Ports has a twelve month low of GBX 78.20 ($0.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 265 ($3.27). The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,975.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 226.99 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 210.63.

About Global Ports

Global Ports Holding Plc engages in the operation of ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. The company operates through Western Mediterranean and Atlantic Region, Central Mediterranean Region, Americas Region, Eastern Mediterranean and Adriatic region, and Other Operations.

