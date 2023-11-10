Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.

Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.

Global Ship Lease Stock Performance

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $174.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.42 million. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 48.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 1,805.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

