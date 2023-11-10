Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share by the shipping company on Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd.
Global Ship Lease has a payout ratio of 17.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Global Ship Lease to earn $9.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.6%.
Global Ship Lease Stock Performance
Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company had a trading volume of 55,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,159. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87. Global Ship Lease has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $21.83.
Institutional Trading of Global Ship Lease
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 260.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Global Ship Lease by 1,805.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,738 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Global Ship Lease Company Profile
Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2023, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
