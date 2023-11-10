Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Position Reduced by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LIT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,320. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.47. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $46.66 and a 52 week high of $74.98.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

