Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.07

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.07 and last traded at $21.88, with a volume of 17059 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.86.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.

