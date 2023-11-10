Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY – Free Report) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,217 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Gravity were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GRVY. State Street Corp grew its position in Gravity by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Gravity by 450.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Gravity by 2,105.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Gravity by 1,366.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

GRVY opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $423.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.66. Gravity Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $82.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.39.

Gravity ( NASDAQ:GRVY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $181.28 million during the quarter. Gravity had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 37.60%.

GRVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Gravity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gravity from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Gravity Co, Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics.

