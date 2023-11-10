Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gray Television currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.60.

Get Gray Television alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of GTN opened at $7.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.64. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.68.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.46 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gray Television will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.84%.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gray Television by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Gray Television by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 901,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 16,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after buying an additional 97,570 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.