Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.
Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance
Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 137,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,546. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.93.
Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1520165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Great-West Lifeco Company Profile
Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.
