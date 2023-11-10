Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock traded up C$0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 137,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,171,546. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$41.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.93.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.07. Great-West Lifeco had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of C$5.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.1520165 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GWO shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.