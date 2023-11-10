Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Stock Price Down 30%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 30% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 1,139,630 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 738% from the average daily volume of 135,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Greenlane Renewables Stock Down 22.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$23.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a P/E/G ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.30.

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$14.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.13 million. Greenlane Renewables had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Greenlane Renewables Inc. will post 0.00078 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenlane Renewables Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

