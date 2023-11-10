Greg L. Armock Purchases 4,826 Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) Director Greg L. Armock purchased 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $97,195.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,523.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of COFS stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $166.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.46.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $19.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 474.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5,443.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

