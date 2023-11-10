Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $28.46, but opened at $27.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Grocery Outlet shares last traded at $27.35, with a volume of 211,400 shares changing hands.

GO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $60,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,358. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $183,340 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,252,000 after purchasing an additional 94,517 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.08.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 7.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

