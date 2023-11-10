Guggenheim Begins Coverage on Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Savara from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Savara Trading Down 7.8 %

Savara stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $460.93 million, a P/E ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 0.80. Savara has a 52-week low of $1.08 and a 52-week high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 18.33, a current ratio of 18.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Analysts predict that Savara will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Savara by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 121,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Savara by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Savara by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares during the period. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,232,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

