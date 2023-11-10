GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $67.44.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Stock Down 3.5 %

GXO stock opened at $52.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.75. GXO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.96.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GXO. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 754,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 73,931 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,948,000 after buying an additional 27,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $642,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.