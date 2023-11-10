Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 400 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 14.3% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the first quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $8,928,299 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $272.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a PE ratio of 64.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $285.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

