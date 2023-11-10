Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Sells 597 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,854,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,460,000 after buying an additional 13,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT opened at $442.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $431.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.02. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.