Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on HOG shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 3.0 %

HOG stock opened at $26.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 6th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 11th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 13.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,355,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,595 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,538,000 after purchasing an additional 15,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

