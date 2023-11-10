Haverford Trust Co Buys 41 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.86.

NYSE HUBB opened at $284.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $302.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.66. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $219.77 and a 52 week high of $340.06. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Hubbell news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.54, for a total value of $543,097.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

